South Korea Producer Prices Sink 0.3% In May

Producer prices in South Korea were down 0.3 percent on month in May, the Bank of Korea said on Wednesday.

That missed expectations for a decline of 0.2 percent following the 0.1 percent drop in April.

Individually, prices for agricultural, forestry and marine products were up 1.5 percent on month, while prices for manufacturing products dropped 0.8 percent, utilities were up 0.6 percent and services were flat.

On a yearly basis, producer prices rose 0.6 percent - exceeding expectations for a gain of 0.5 percent and up from 1.6 percent in the previous month.

