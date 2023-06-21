Amazon Prime Day Event Is Back On July 11, 12

Prime Day, Amazon's biggest deal event of the year, is back on July 11 and 12.

Ahead of this, the e-commerce major offers early access to various deals starting now, including on select Amazon devices and products as well as back to school and college shopping, with thousands of selections under $5, $10, and $20.

Throughout the event that starts at 3 a.m. EDT on July 11, new deals will drop every 30 minutes during select periods. Members in the U.S. can also shop more deals on small products, and other Black-owned, women-owned, military family-owned brands, and independent artisans.

Prime Day will kick off on July 11 also in 23 other countries, including Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and the UK, among others. Prime members in India can shop on Prime Day later this summer.

Customers can join Prime in the U.S. for $14.99 per month or $139 per year, or start a free trial at amazon.com/primeday. Additionally, college students can try Prime Student with a six-month trial, then just pay $7.49 per month, or $69 per year. Qualifying government assistance recipients can get Prime Access for $6.99 per month.

Starting now, members can save up to 55 percent on select Alexa-enabled devices, including the Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) and the all-new Echo Pop. Up to 63 percent cut will be available for select kids devices, including Echo Glow and the all-new Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) Kids, and up to 66 percent cut for select Ring bundles.

Further, from June 21 through Prime Day, U.S. Prime members can shop deals directly with brands like Briogeo Hair Care, Anker, Wyze, and Pickleball Central, using Buy with Prime, a new shopping benefit for Prime members.

With the all-new Invite-only deals program, Prime members can request an invitation to score some of Prime Day's best deals that are expected to sell out. This includes 75 percent off Amazon Fire TV 43" Omni Series, and 60 percent off Bulova Men's Marine Star Chronograph, among others.

From June 29 through July 26, Prime members can get a $200 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval for Prime Visa.

They will also get access to exclusive Prime Video and Amazon Music deals with a selection of titles to rent or buy at up to 50 percent off. Prime members can also subscribe to select channels for 99 cents per month for up to two months, and get 50 percent off for two months on AMC+ and Paramount+ if not already subscribed.

For a limited time, members can save with an Amazon Music Unlimited and MGM+ bundle for 99 cents per month for three months.

Among celebrity and influencer picks, tastemakers like Marianna Hewitt, Whitney Port, Tayshia Adams, and Rocky Barnes will curate early deals on their Amazon storefronts, including exclusive promo codes on top brands.

During Prime Day 2022, prime members purchased more than 300 million items worldwide and saved over $1.7 billion, making it the biggest Prime Day event in Amazon's history.

Last year, Prime members worldwide purchased more than 100,000 items per minute during the event, while Prime members in the U.S. purchased more than 60,000 items per minute.

