AGEPHA Pharma: LODOCO Anti-Inflammatory Drug For Cardiovascular Disease Gets FDA Approval

AGEPHA Pharma USA, LLC announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, following a Priority Review, has approved LODOCO as the first anti-inflammatory atheroprotective cardiovascular treatment. It it expected to be available for prescription in the second half of 2023.

LODOCO tablets are formulated as a once-daily, continuous-use oral treatment for adults. It can be used safely alone or in combination with standard-of-care lipid-lowering medications and other therapies, to effectively reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke.

LODOCO was demonstrated to reduce the risk of myocardial infarction or MI, stroke, coronary revascularization, and cardiovascular death in adult patients with established atherosclerotic disease or with multiple risk factors for cardiovascular disease.

The company noted that LODOCO can reduce the risk of cardiac events in patients with established cardiovascular diseases by 31% on top of standard of care.

The approval was based on the multi-national, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial that was conducted among 5,522 patients with chronic coronary disease. All the participants were taking guideline-directed medical care including high-intensity statins.

In the trial, 0.5 mg colchicine was found to significantly reduce the overall risk of cardiovascular death, spontaneous myocardial infarction, ischemic stroke, or ischemia-driven coronary revascularization by 31% in comparison with the placebo group when added to high-intensity statins and other cardiology prevention therapies.

LODOCO's effectiveness and safety in preventing heart attack and stroke is supported by randomized trial data reported in the New England Journal of Medicine, Circulation, Journal of the American College of Cardiology, and European Heart Journal. Further, data emphasizing the critical need to address inflammation as much as cholesterol in heart disease patients has been recently described in The Lancet.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com