Italy's Construction Output Contracts 3.8%

Italy's construction output decreased for the first time in three months in April, according to data released by the statistical office Istat on Wednesday.

Construction production fell a seasonally adjusted 3.8 percent month-on-month in April, reversing a 0.7 percent gain in the previous month.

On a yearly basis, construction output contracted 6.3 percent in April, which was worse than the 2.4 percent fall in the previous month.

On an unadjusted basis, the annual decline in construction production was 9.5 percent versus a 2.4 percent fall in the prior month.

During the first four months of 2023, total construction production fell 1.7 percent compared to the same period last year.

