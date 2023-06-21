Ireland Trade Surplus Shrinks To EUR 4.2 Bln

Ireland's foreign trade surplus decreased in April as exports fell amid a sharp rise in imports, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted trade surplus dropped to EUR 4.2 billion in April from EUR 5.5 billion in the previous month.

In the corresponding month last year, the trade balance showed a surplus of EUR 5.7 billion.

Exports logged a monthly decline of 2.0 percent in April, while imports grew by 9.0 percent.

On an unadjusted basis, exports plunged 12.0 percent annually in April. At the same time, imports were 1.0 percent higher compared to last year. As a result, the trade surplus shrank to EUR 3.7 billion from EUR 5.9 billion.

Exports to Great Britain fell by 22.0 percent annually in April. A 9.0 percent decline in imports was seen due to weak domestic demand for mineral fuels, lubricants, and related materials.

