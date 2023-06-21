South Africa Inflation Eases To 6.3%, Lowest In 13 Months

South Africa's consumer price inflation eased more-than-expected in May to the lowest level in just over a year, largely due to a slowdown in food and transport costs, figures from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index, or CPI, rose 6.3 percent year-on-year in May, slower than the 6.8 percent increase in April. Economists had expected inflation to ease slightly to 6.5 percent.

In addition, the inflation rate moved close to the Reserve Bank's target range of 3-6 percent.

The core inflation, which excludes prices of non-alcoholic beverages, fuels, and energy, moderated somewhat to 5.2 percent in May from 5.3 percent in April, in line with expectations.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages alone climbed 11.8 percent in May from last year, but slower than April's 13.9 percent spike.

Transport costs grew at a slower pace of 7.0 percent annually in May versus a 7.6 percent surge a month ago.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices increased 0.2 percent versus an expected increase of 0.4 percent. Core consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent.

