Powell Comments May Lead To Continued Weakness On Wall Street

After moving mostly lower over the two previous sessions, stocks may see some further downside in early trading on Wednesday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a lower open for the , with the S&P 500 futures down by 0.3 percent.

Concerns about the outlook for interest rates may weigh on Wall Street following remarks by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

In prepared remarks for his testimony before the House Financial Services Committee, Powell reiterated the Fed is likely to continue raising interest rates in an effort to contain stubbornly elevated inflation.

"Nearly all FOMC participants expect that it will be appropriate to raise interest rates somewhat further by the end of the year," Powell said.

The Fed left rates unchanged last week, but the central bank's latest projections suggest it plans to resume raising rates later this year, forecasting a rate of 5.6 percent by the end of 2023.

If the Fed decided to revert to its recent quarter-point increases, the forecast suggests the central bank will raise rates two more times this year.

The forecast for additional rate hikes come as Powell noted inflation pressures continue to run high and said the process of getting inflation back to the Fed's 2 percent target has a "long way to go."

After coming under pressure early in the session, stocks regained some ground over the course of the trading day on Tuesday but still closed mostly lower. The major averages extended the pullback seen late in last Friday's session.

The major averages all finished the day in negative territory. The Dow slid 245.25 points or 0.7 percent to 34,053.87, the S&P 500 fell 20.88 points or 0.5 percent to 4,388.71 and the Nasdaq dipped 22.28 points or 0.2 percent to 13,667.29.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower on Wednesday. China's Shanghai Composite Index slumped by 1.3 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index plunged by 0.9 percent, although Japan's Nikkei 225 Index bucked the downtrend and rose by 0.6 percent.

The major European markets have also moved to the downside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index has fallen by 0.4 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index are both down by 0.3 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are edging down $0.08 to $71.11 a barrel after sliding $0.74 to $71.19 a barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $1,941.50, down $6.20 compared to the previous session's close of $1,947.70. On Tuesday, gold tumbled $23.50.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 141.89 yen compared to the 141.47 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Tuesday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.0912 compared to yesterday's $1.0918.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News