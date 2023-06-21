U.S. Stocks May See Further Downside On Powell Comments

The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a lower open on Wednesday, with stocks likely to see further downside after moving mostly lower over the two previous sessions.

Concerns about the outlook for interest rates may weigh on Wall Street following remarks by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

In prepared remarks for his testimony before the House Financial Services Committee, Powell reiterated the Fed is likely to continue raising interest rates in an effort to contain stubbornly elevated inflation.

"Nearly all FOMC participants expect that it will be appropriate to raise interest rates somewhat further by the end of the year," Powell said.

The Fed left rates unchanged last week, but the central bank's latest projections suggest it plans to resume raising rates later this year, forecasting a rate of 5.6 percent by the end of 2023.

If the Fed decided to revert to its recent quarter-point increases, the forecast suggests the central bank will raise rates two more times this year.

The forecast for additional rate hikes come as Powell noted inflation pressures continue to run high and said the process of getting inflation back to the Fed's 2 percent target has a "long way to go."

After coming under pressure early in the session, stocks regained some ground over the course of the trading day on Tuesday but still closed mostly lower. The major averages extended the pullback seen late in last Friday's session.

The major averages all finished the day in negative territory. The Dow slid 245.25 points or 0.7 percent to 34,053.87, the S&P 500 fell 20.88 points or 0.5 percent to 4,388.71 and the Nasdaq dipped 22.28 points or 0.2 percent to 13,667.29.

The early weakness on Wall Street came as traders continued to cash in on recent strength in the , which lifted the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 to their best levels in over a year last week.

Selling pressure waned over the course of the session, however, as traders looked ahead to Powell's congressional testimony.

Comments by a number of other Fed officials are also likely to attract attention in the coming days along with reports on weekly jobless claims and existing home sales.

On the U.S. economic front, a report released by the Commerce Department showed new residential construction in the U.S. unexpectedly skyrocketed in the month of May.

The Commerce Department said housing starts soared by 21.7 percent to an annual rate of 1.631 million in May after tumbling by 2.9 percent to a revised rate of 1.340 million in April.

Economists had expected housing starts to edge down to a rate of 1.400 million from the 1.401 million originally reported for the previous month.

The report said building permits also surged by 5.2 percent to an annual rate of 1.491 million in May after slumping by 1.4 percent to a revised rate of 1.417 million in April.

Building permits, an indicator of future housing demand, were expected to rise to a rate of 1.423 million from the 1.416 million originally reported for the previous month.

Gold stocks saw substantial weakness on the day, dragging the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index down by 4.0 percent to a three-month closing low. The sell-off by gold stocks came amid a steep drop by the price of the precious metal.

A significant decrease by the price of crude oil also weighed on energy stocks. Reflecting the weakness in the energy sector, the NYSE Arca Oil Index slid by 2.2 percent and the Philadelphia Oil Service Index fell by 1.4 percent.

Computer hardware, networking and telecom stocks also saw notable weakness, while housing stocks bucked the downtrend following the upbeat housing starts data.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are edging down $0.08 to $71.11 a barrel after sliding $0.74 to $71.19 a barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $1,941.50, down $6.20 compared to the previous session's close of $1,947.70. On Tuesday, gold tumbled $23.50.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 141.89 yen compared to the 141.47 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Tuesday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.0912 compared to yesterday's $1.0918.

Asia

Asian stocks fell broadly on Wednesday, with disappointment over a lack of additional stimulus in China and lingering uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's interest rate plans weighing on sentiment.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell is set to testify before Congress later in the day as investors look for clues on the outlook for rates.

The dollar traded firm as solid data on U.S. homebuilder sentiment and housing starts complicated the formula around what the Fed is going to do to keep inflation under control. Gold lingered near three-month lows, while oil rebounded from two consecutive sessions of losses.

Chinese shares tumbled on concerns about demand in the absence of a sizable stimulus package. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.3 percent to 3,197.90 ahead of market holidays on Thursday and Friday.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slumped 2.0 percent to 19,218.35, dragged down by heavyweight stocks. Alibaba Group lost 4 percent after announcing a new chairman and CEO in a major shakeup.

Japanese shares advanced after the minutes of the Bank of Japan's April meeting showed that most board members had no intention of altering the central bank's ultra-loose policy in the near-term.

The Nikkei 225 Index recovered from an early slide to end 0.6 percent higher at 33,575.14, with insurers, transport, chip-related shares and SoftBank Group leading the surge. The broader Topix ended up 0.5 percent at 2,295.01.

Seoul stocks fell for a third straight session as investors awaited Powell's remarks in front of Congress. The Kospi closed down 0.9 percent at 2,582.63. Posco Holdings, Samsung Electronics, Samsung SDI and SK Hynix all fell around 1 percent.

South Korean producer inflation slowed in May to its weakest pace in nearly 2-1/2 years, central bank data showed earlier in the day.

Australian markets snapped a seven-day winning streak, with miners and banks pacing the decliners. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index dropped 0.6 percent to 7,314.90, marking its biggest single-day loss since June 6. The broader All Ordinaries Index fell 0.6 percent to 7,505.60.

BHP, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group slid 1-2 percent as iron ore futures dropped on concerns about an uneven economic recovery in China. Gold miner Newcrest lost 1.2 percent and Northern Star Resources gave up 2.3 percent.

TPG Telecom plunged 5.4 percent after Australia's competition tribunal declined to allow the company to share regional spectrum and mobile network assets with Telstra.

Europe

European stocks modestly lower on Wednesday, as investors react to stronger than expected U.K. inflation data and await Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony before the House Financial Services Committee and the Senate Banking Committee.

While the French CAC 40 Index has fallen by 0.4 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index are both down by 0.3 percent.

Official data showed that U.K. consumer prices logged steady growth rather than a slowdown in May.

Core inflation accelerated further, adding pressure on the Bank of England to raise the benchmark rate by half a percentage point.

Consumer price inflation came in unchanged at 8.7 percent in May, while analysts had forecast the rate to ease to 8.4 percent.

Core inflation, which excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, climbed to 7.1 percent, which was the highest since March 1992.

Telecoms firm VEON has fallen after it announced plans to invest $600 million in the infrastructure of its subsidiary Kyivstar, Ukraine's largest mobile network.

Meanwhile, automakers BMW, Volkswagen and Renault have climbed after industry data showed new car sales in the European Union rose 18.5 percent year-on-year in May, following a 17.2 percent growth in April.

Banks are also trading higher as German two-year government bond yields surged to their highest level since March 10 after the release of stronger than expected U.K. inflation data.

Deutsche Lufthansa has also risen. The airline has signed a deal with Swedish lender SEB Kort Bank AB to sell its travel payment solutions Lufthansa AirPlus Servicekarten GmbH for around 450 million euros.

U.S. Economic Reports

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to testify before the House Financial Services Committee beginning at 10 am ET.

Also at 10 am ET, the Senate Banking Committee will hold a hearing on the nominations of Philip Jefferson as Vice Chair of the Fed's Board of Governors and Lisa Cook and Adriana Kugler as members of the Fed's Board of Governors.

Chicago Federal Reserve President Austan Goolsbee is due to participate in a moderated question-and-answer session before the Wall Street Journal Global Food Forum at 12:25 pm ET.

At 1 pm ET, the Treasury Department is scheduled to announce the results of this month's auction of $12 billion worth of twenty-year bonds.

Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester is due to speak during a welcome social before the Policy Summit 2023: Communities Thriving in a Changing Economy conference at 4 pm ET.

