BMG Acquires The Hollies Recordings Catalogue

BMG recently announced the acquisition of the recording catalogue of the British rock and pop band and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees, The Hollies.

The deal includes more than 20 studio, compilation, live, and tribute album titles and rarities, wholly owned by The Hollies, spanning 1967 to present - many featuring the classic lineup of Bobby Elliott, Tony Hicks, Allan Clarke, Eric Haydock, Terry Sylvester, Bernie Calvert, and Graham Nash.

Album titles include Evolution and Butterfly, Hollies Sing Dylan and Hollies Sing Hollies, Confessions of the Mind; Distant Light, Romany, Out on the Road; Hollies, Another Night, Write On and Russian Roulette, Hollies Live Hits, A Crazy Steal, Five Three One - Double Seven O Four, Buddy Holly, and Then, Now, Always.

The transaction brings to BMG eight of their Top 10 most streamed tracks on Spotify, including many of The Hollies' international hit singles "Carrie Anne," "King Midas In Reverse," "Jennifer Eccles," "On A Carousel," U.K. No. 1 "He Ain't Heavy, He's My Brother," Platinum-certified, No. 1 single "Long Cool Woman (in a Black Dress)," and the Platinum-certified chart-topper "The Air That I Breathe," as well as the group's cover versions of "4th of July, Asbury Park (Sandy)" [Bruce Springsteen], "Boulder to Birmingham" [Emmylou Harris], and "Say It Ain't So, Jo" [Head].

"BMG's history as a trusted custodian of some of music's greatest works assures we know our music and legacy will continue to live on for generations to come," The Hollies said in a statement.

Thomas Scherer, BMG's President, Repertoire & Marketing, New York and Los Angeles, said, "The Hollies spearheaded the 'British Invasion' of the Sixties, and we are delighted to have secured rights to their golden period in the US, including 'Long Cool Woman (in a Black Dress)'. We are honored to represent their continuing creative legacy."

BMG concluded more than 45 acquisitions over the course of 2022.

(Photo: Tony Russell)

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News