SoftBank Group Shifts To "Offence Mode" With Focus On AI Investments

SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son announced on Wednesday that the tech investing conglomerate is transitioning to "offence mode" in light of advancements in artificial intelligence or AI. The company had previously adopted a defensive stance due to heavy investment losses at its Vision Fund arm.

During the group's annual general meeting, Son informed shareholders about the strategic shift, stating, "The time has come to shift to offence mode." SoftBank recently reported a net loss of 970 billion yen or $6.85 billion for the fiscal year ending March 31, partly offsetting Vision Fund losses by selling a portion of its stake in Alibaba.

SoftBank's Chief Financial Officer Yoshimitsu Goto previously expressed the company's intention to avoid missing out on investment opportunities, leading to a moderation of its defensive approach. The company's liquid assets, including cash, cash equivalents, and an undrawn commitment line, increased to 5.1 trillion yen at the end of March, compared to 2.9 trillion yen the previous year.

In his presentation to loyal retail investors, Son emphasized his enthusiasm for AI. He shared his collaboration with ChatGPT, an AI-powered chatbot from startup OpenAI, in creating new adventures for Astro Boy, the renowned manga series by Tezuka Osamu. Son highlighted the chatbot's ability to generate content that resembles human creativity, stating, "It creates as if it was human."

Son also discussed his focus on inventing new technologies that he believes can be realized through SoftBank's chip designer, Arm. He expressed the company's intention to bring these inventions to fruition, with Arm playing a crucial role in their development. SoftBank aims to list Arm on Nasdaq later this year, seeking to raise between $8 billion and $10 billion. Discussions are underway with companies like Intel regarding potential participation in the IPO.

Following Son's remarks, SoftBank's shares closed with a 3.7% increase, bringing the year-to-date gain to 22.9 percent. However, observers have debated Son's ability to identify successful ventures in an AI-driven , given past setbacks such as the WeWork investment.

Addressing the concerns, Son explained that he invested in companies he believed would thrive in an AI-powered society, acknowledging that there have been failures. Nevertheless, he expressed confidence that enough companies in SoftBank's portfolio would achieve success. Son stated, "If you have one or two out of a hundred smash hits, that will pay back everything. I think at least I have found more than several of them... I think that's enough."

