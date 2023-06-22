Asking Alexandria Release Two New Songs 'Psycho,' 'Bad Blood'

Asking Alexandria recently dropped two new songs, "Psycho" and "Bad Blood," from their forthcoming album Where Do We Go From Here, which is set for release later in the year.

Of "Psycho," lead guitarist Ben Bruce said, "'Psycho' is one of those songs that is talking about when you feel trapped inside your own head, trapped by your own vices and your own downfalls. Whether it's being stuck in a relationship that doesn't work for you, or feeling like you can't stop drinking or doing drugs, or maybe you're stuck in a job that you hate, and you're just battling yourself in your own head wondering 'Why am I still here? Why do I keep doing these things?'."

"Ultimately, at the end of the day we all feel a little bit crazy…a little bit like a Psycho," he continued. "It's just a fun song that we can all relate to, and stylistically we thought to ourselves 'how do we make a song that sounds like it could live on the 'Like A House On Fire' album, but also like it could live on the 'From Death to Destiny' album?' So musically, from a writing standpoint, it was a really enjoyable experience to meld those two eras of Asking Alexandria together and see what that might look like."

The two new tracks follow the previously released "Dark Void."

Meanwhile, this fall, Asking Alexandria will embark on a co-headlining tour with The Hu. The trek kicks off on August 30 at the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio and wraps up on October 8 at The Wiltern in Los Angeles. Special guests for the trek will be Bad Wolves and Zero 9:36.

(Photo: Danny Worsnop)





