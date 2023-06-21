New Zealand Has NZ$46 Million Trade Surplus In May

New Zealand posted a merchandise trade surplus of NZ$46 million in May, Statistics New Zealand said on Thursday.

That beat expectations for a deficit of NZ$350 million following the downwardly revised NZ$236 million surplus in April (originally NZ$427 million).

Exports were worth NZ$6.99 billion, up from the downwardly revised NZ$6.61 billion in the previous month (originally NZ$6.80 billion).

Imports were worth NZ$6.95 billion following the downwardly revised NZ$6.37 billion a month earlier (originally NZ$6.38 billion).

