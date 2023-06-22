New Zealand Credit Card Spending Falls 2.3%

New Zealand's credit card spending decreased for the second straight month in May, though at a slower rate than in April, data from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand revealed on Thursday.

Total credit card spending fell a seasonally adjusted 2.3 percent monthly in May, following a 4.0 percent decline in the previous month.

Domestic bills dropped 1.9 percent month-on-month in May to NZ$4.04 billion, while overseas billing rose to NZ$605 million, data showed.

On a yearly basis, total billing grew 3.3 percent in May, much slower than the 11.0 percent gain in the prior month. The expected rise was 13.9 percent.

