logo
Quick Facts
  

Speedy Hire FY Pre-tax Profit Drops; Appoints Paul Rayner As CFO

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:

Speedy Hire Plc (SDY.L), a tools and equipment hire services provider, reported that its profit before tax after exceptional items for the year ended 31 March 2023 decreased to 1.8 million pounds from last year's 29.1 million pounds, significantly impacted by the 20.4 million pounds asset write off in the latest year.

Profit for the year ended 31 March 2023 dropped to 1.2 million pounds or 0.24 pence per share from 21.6 million pounds or 4.07 pence per share in the prior year.

But adjusted earnings per share rose to 5.21 pence from 4.18 pence in the prior year.

Annual revenue increased by 13.9% to 440.6 million pounds from last year reflecting a strong performance in core hire and Customer Solutions. This improved performance was the result of new national customer wins and renewals and further penetration into the trade and SME market.

Group revenues, excluding disposals, increased by 13.8% year-over-year to 434.3 million pounds.

The Board has proposed a final dividend for fiscal year 2023 of 1.80 pence per share compared to 1.45 pence per share paid last year. The dividend will be paid on 22 September 2023 to shareholders on the register on 11 August 2023. This takes the total dividend for 2023 to 2.60 pence per share compared to 2.20 pence per share paid in the prior year.

The company said it has made an encouraging start to fiscal year 2024 with a strong pipeline of new customer and project based opportunities.

In a separate press release, Speedy Hire said that it has appointed Paul Rayner as Chief Financial Officer and executive director with effect from 1 July 2023.

Paul joined Speedy in the role of interim CFO with effect from 1 November 2022. His appointment to the permanent position follows a comprehensive recruitment process supported by external consultants.

Paul is a Fellow of The Institute of Chartered Accountants with over 25 years' experience in senior financial roles including interim and permanent roles respectively on the main board of FTSE listed companies Avon Protection and Chemring Group.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
SunOpta Recalls Frozen Fruit Products Sold Through Walmart, Whole Foods, Target
Sunrise Growers Inc., a unit of plant and fruit-based food and beverages producer SunOpta Inc., has recalled frozen fruit products under multiple brands linked to pineapple provided by a third-party supplier, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said. There is potential for these products to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
Pizza Hut Tests Underground Deliveries Ahead Of Ninja Turtles Movie Release
Pizza Hut, a Yum! Brands, Inc. unit, has partnered with the makers of feature film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, ahead of its nationwide release on August 2. As part of a worldwide partnership with Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon Movies and Point Grey Productions, the pizza maker has started testing "Underground Deliveries" for a limited-time only in New York City.
Twitter Sued By Employees Over Promised But Unpaid Bonuses
Twitter Inc. employees have sued the social media major for allegedly refusing to pay 2022 bonuses, even after promising to pay 50 percent of targeted bonus. In a lawsuit filed in San Francisco federal court, the current and former Twitter employees claim that in the months leading up to Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter in October 2022, the company's executives, including former Chief Financial.
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
RELATED NEWS
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2023 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap