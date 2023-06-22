Speedy Hire FY Pre-tax Profit Drops; Appoints Paul Rayner As CFO

Speedy Hire Plc (SDY.L), a tools and equipment hire services provider, reported that its profit before tax after exceptional items for the year ended 31 March 2023 decreased to 1.8 million pounds from last year's 29.1 million pounds, significantly impacted by the 20.4 million pounds asset write off in the latest year.

Profit for the year ended 31 March 2023 dropped to 1.2 million pounds or 0.24 pence per share from 21.6 million pounds or 4.07 pence per share in the prior year.

But adjusted earnings per share rose to 5.21 pence from 4.18 pence in the prior year.

Annual revenue increased by 13.9% to 440.6 million pounds from last year reflecting a strong performance in core hire and Customer Solutions. This improved performance was the result of new national customer wins and renewals and further penetration into the trade and SME market.

Group revenues, excluding disposals, increased by 13.8% year-over-year to 434.3 million pounds.

The Board has proposed a final dividend for fiscal year 2023 of 1.80 pence per share compared to 1.45 pence per share paid last year. The dividend will be paid on 22 September 2023 to shareholders on the register on 11 August 2023. This takes the total dividend for 2023 to 2.60 pence per share compared to 2.20 pence per share paid in the prior year.

The company said it has made an encouraging start to fiscal year 2024 with a strong pipeline of new customer and project based opportunities.

In a separate press release, Speedy Hire said that it has appointed Paul Rayner as Chief Financial Officer and executive director with effect from 1 July 2023.

Paul joined Speedy in the role of interim CFO with effect from 1 November 2022. His appointment to the permanent position follows a comprehensive recruitment process supported by external consultants.

Paul is a Fellow of The Institute of Chartered Accountants with over 25 years' experience in senior financial roles including interim and permanent roles respectively on the main board of FTSE listed companies Avon Protection and Chemring Group.

