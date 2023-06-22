Norway's Jobless Rate Falls To 3.0%

Norway's unemployment rate decreased further in May, the labor force survey data from Statistics Norway showed on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped to a 10-month low of 3.0 percent in May from 3.6 percent in April.

The number of unemployed people declined to 90,000 in May from 106,000 in the prior month, the agency said.

Data showed that the employment rate stood at 70.1 percent, down slightly from 70.3 percent in April.

On a trend basis, the unemployment rate remained stable at 3.5 percent in May.

