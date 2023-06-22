Robinson 5-M Profit, Sales Down, CEO To Resign; Sees FY23 Results In Line With View; Stock Down

Shares of Robinson plc (RBN.L) were losing around 6 percent in the morning trading in London after the manufacturer of plastic and paperboard packaging on Thursday reported substantially lower profit and a 2 percent drop in sales in the first five months of fiscal 2023. Further, Helene Roberts has informed the Board of her intention to step down as CEO to take up a new opportunity.

Looking ahead, the company expects adjusted operating profit in the 2023 financial year to be ahead of 2022 and in line with current expectations, despite the ongoing uncertainty, with the current restructuring programme.

The company expects the substantial macroeconomic uncertainty and volatility experienced since the beginning of 2021 to continue throughout 2023.

The company also expects in the medium-term to deliver above-market profitable growth and target of 6-8 percent adjusted operating margin.

Regarding CEO change, the company said its Board will now initiate a search process to recruit a new CEO. The company is yet to agree on effective date for Roberts' departure. At that time, Sara Halton, currently the Senior Independent Director, will assume Interim CEO responsibility.

In its trading update ahead of today's annual General Meeting, the company said sales in the first five months are 2 percent below last year, and after adjusting for price changes and foreign exchange, sales volumes are 11 percent lower. Of this, 4 percent drop is due to a major UK customer experiencing a supply chain issue.

"Whilst we are unlikely to recover the lost sales in 2023, we expect to return to the normal run-rate on these products. We are also seeing reduced demand due to inflation and the cost-of-living crisis," the company said.

The company said it has implemented a restructuring program which will result in exceptional costs of around 0.4 million pounds and annual savings of around 0.7 million pounds.

In London, Robinson shares were trading at 103.00 pence, down 6.36 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News