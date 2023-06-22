Raphael Saadiq Reuniting With Tony! Toni! Tone! For First Tour In Nearly 25 Years

Multi-instrumentalist, musician, songwriter, and producer Raphael Saadiq has announced that he is reuniting With Tony! Toni! Tone! for the band's first tour in nearly 25 years.

"Raphael Saadiq Revisits Tony! Toni! Tone!, the Just Me & You Tour" will grace stages across the U.S. this fall.

The long-awaited return of the Oakland R&B legends launches at the BJCC Concert Hall in Birmingham, Alabama, on September 21.

Tony! Toni! Tone! will visit major coast-to-coast before wrapping up at the Paramount Theatre in Oakland, California, on November 14 and The Masonic in San Francisco on November 17.

Produced by Live Nation Urban, the tour marks a momentous homecoming as Saadiq, his brother D'Wayne Wiggins, and Timothy Christian Riley will perform as Tony! Toni! Tone! for the first time in nearly 25 years.

The trios' set will feature classic R&B smashes like "Feels Good," "Anniversary," and "It Never Rains (In Southern California)," plus brand-new material. Saadiq will also perform tracks from his acclaimed solo albums, the music of his R&B super group Lucy Pearl, plus the hits he wrote for artists like D'Angelo, Daniel Caesar, Brent Faiyaz, Solange and Beyonce.

"I've always wanted to put my family back together," says Saadiq . "Playing with the Tonys again is a thank you to the fans, the Super Tonians, for supporting all my musical efforts. Without those who were with us from Day One, where would I be? But the main reason is that my father, Charlie Wiggins, would've wanted it this way-to see me, D'Wayne, and Tim playing together again."

A very special artist presale commenced on Wednesday. Live Nation and Spotify presales follow on Thursday at 10 am local time. General on-sale goes live Friday at 10 am local time.

All tickets may be purchased through RaphaelSaadiqMusic.com.

Tour Dates:

Thu September 21 - Birmingham, AL - BJCC Concert Hall

Fri September 22 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium

Sun September 24 - Washington, DC - The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Tue September 26 - Baltimore, MD - Lyric Opera House

Thu September 28 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met

Sat September 30 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall

Sun October 1 - Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center

Thu October 5 - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre

Sun October 8 - Cleveland, OH - State Theatre

Tue October 10 - Louisville, KY - Louisville Palace

Wed October 11 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

Thu October 12 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre

Fri October 13 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre

Thu October 19 - Greensboro, NC - Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

Fri October 20 - Columbia, SC - The Township Auditorium

Sat October 21 - Jacksonville, FL - Moran Theater

Sun October 22 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre

Thu October 26 - Memphis, TN - Orpheum Theatre

Fri October 27 - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theatre

Sat October 28 - Dallas, TX - Music Hall at Fair Park

Sun October 29 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Fri November 10 - Las Vegas, NV - Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort

Sat November 11 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater

Mon November 14 - Oakland, CA - Paramount Theatre

Fri November 17 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

