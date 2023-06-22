Bank Of England Raises Interest Rates To Tackle Inflation Concerns

The Bank of England has taken a larger-than-expected step by raising interest rates by half a percentage point to 5 percent, marking the 13th consecutive increase. Policymakers made this move as they grapple with Britain's persistent high rate of inflation. The decision has sparked fears about the deepening cost-of-living crisis, with homeowners anticipating higher monthly repayments while many households are already struggling with elevated energy and food bills.

This decision comes on the heels of the latest inflation data, which revealed that consumer prices in May rose by 8.7 percent compared to the previous year, defying economists' predictions of a decline. In contrast to some international counterparts, such as the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, which have either held rates steady or raised them by a smaller margin, the Bank of England remains determined to address the challenge of soaring inflation.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey acknowledged the concerns of those with mortgages or loans, stating that raising rates now is essential to prevent a potentially worse situation later. Recent data has indicated that inflation may be more persistent than initially expected, with unexpected wage growth, accelerating services inflation, and near-record-high food inflation. The scale of these surprises led the committee to conclude that a half-point rate increase was necessary.

As the Bank of England's rate increases continue, surpassing those of the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, the turmoil in the mortgage market grows. Expectations of further rate hikes have led to increased yields on government bonds, influencing mortgage offers and raising anxiety among homeowners regarding rising monthly repayments. Some lenders have already withdrawn mortgage deals in response to these rapid changes.

The Bank of England acknowledges that the full impact of the significant interest rate increases will take time to be felt since a larger proportion of mortgage holders now have fixed-rate terms. However, by the end of the year, approximately 1.3 million households are expected to reach the end of their fixed-rate term, resulting in loan rate resets. On average, monthly interest payments could increase by £200 or $255, amounting to £2,400 over a year if mortgage rates rise by 3 percentage points, as indicated by recent mortgage quotes.

The burden on mortgage payers compounds the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, where inflation has outpaced wage growth for the past year and a half. A survey by the Office for National Statistics revealed that two-thirds of British adults reported increased living costs in June, primarily driven by higher grocery prices.

While two members of the Bank of England's committee voted to keep interest rates unchanged, arguing that previous rate increases were still impacting the , the majority believed a half-point increase was necessary. Concerns were raised about the enduring effects of external shocks, such as the conflict in Ukraine, and the potential delay in their impact on domestic prices and wages.

As prices in Britain continue to rise faster than expected, scrutiny of the Bank of England has intensified. In response, the central bank's governing body has decided to initiate a comprehensive review of its forecasting and related processes during times of significant uncertainty.

