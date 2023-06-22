Japan Overall Inflation Climbs 3.2% On Year In May

Overall consumer prices in Japan were up 3.2 percent on year in May, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.

That was well shy of estimates for 4.1 percent and down from 3.5 percent in April.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.1 percent - slowing from 0.6 percent a month earlier.

Core CPI, which excludes the volatile prices of food, also rose an annual 3. Percent - exceeding expectations for an increase of 3.2 percent and down from 3.4 percent in the previous month.

