logo
Breaking News
  

Singapore Inflation Eases To 5.1%, Lowest In 15 Months

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:

Singapore's consumer price inflation moderated in May to the lowest level in more than a year, primarily due to a slowdown in private transport charges, data published by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Ministry of Trade and Industry showed on Friday.

The consumer price index, or CPI, climbed 5.1 percent year-over-year in May, slower than the 5.7 percent increase in the previous month. Economists had forecast inflation to ease to 5.5 percent.

Moreover, this was the slowest inflation rate since February 2022, when prices had grown 4.3 percent.

The MAS core inflation also eased to an 11-month low of 4.7 percent in May from 5.0 percent in the prior month. The downward trend was mainly driven by a decline in inflation for services and food.

Month-on-month, core consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent in May, and total CPI rose 0.3 percent.

Among the main categories, private transport inflation slowed to 7.2 percent from 10.4 percent as car prices rose at a slower pace.

Costs for services grew at a slower annual rate of 3.9 percent in May after a 4.3 percent rise in April. The slowdown was attributed to lower holiday expenses.

Data showed that food inflation softened to 6.8 percent from 7.1 percent on the back of reduced costs for food services.

Singapore's import prices declined on an annual basis on the back of easing global supply chain pressures and energy and food commodity prices.

Looking ahead, core inflation is expected to moderate further in the second half of this year as imported costs are reduced and the current tightness in the domestic labor market eases.

Domestically, unit labor costs are likely to increase in the near term. Businesses will continue passing through accumulated labor costs to consumers, though at a more moderate pace amid the slowdown in domestic economic activity.

For 2023 as a whole, headline and core inflation are projected to average 5.5-6.5 percent and 3.5-4.5 percent, respectively.

There are upside risks to the inflation outlook, including fresh shocks to global commodity prices and more persistent-than-expected tightness in the domestic labor market, the MAS said

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
SEC Fines JPMorgan For Mistakenly Deleting 47 Mln Records
The Securities and Exchange Commission fined JPMorgan Chase of $4 million for accidently deleting about 47 million electronic records which were requested by subpoenas in several investigations. As per the SEC order against J. P. Morgan Securities LLC, the banking major's broker-dealer unit, it was accused that the bank failed to preserve electronic records as required.
Infanttech Recalls Zooby Video Baby Monitors For Cars
Montebello, California-based Infanttech has recalled about 17,100 units of Zooby video baby monitors for cars citing fire risk, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said. The recall involves Zooby video baby monitors for cars housed in a plush animal toy including a giraffe, dog, fox, rabbit and panda. The recalled Zoobys have battery model number HJ554050 batch 2136.
Accenture Raises FY23 Adj. EPS Outlook; Boosts Dividend 15% - Update
While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, professional services company Accenture plc (ACN) raised its earnings and adjusted earnings outlook for the full-year 2023, while trimming annual revenue growth forecast. It also provided revenue outlook for the fourth quarter. For...
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2023 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap