Singapore Inflation Eases To 5.1%, Lowest In 15 Months

Singapore's consumer price inflation moderated in May to the lowest level in more than a year, primarily due to a slowdown in private transport charges, data published by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Ministry of Trade and Industry showed on Friday.

The consumer price index, or CPI, climbed 5.1 percent year-over-year in May, slower than the 5.7 percent increase in the previous month. Economists had forecast inflation to ease to 5.5 percent.

Moreover, this was the slowest inflation rate since February 2022, when prices had grown 4.3 percent.

The MAS core inflation also eased to an 11-month low of 4.7 percent in May from 5.0 percent in the prior month. The downward trend was mainly driven by a decline in inflation for services and food.

Month-on-month, core consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent in May, and total CPI rose 0.3 percent.

Among the main categories, private transport inflation slowed to 7.2 percent from 10.4 percent as car prices rose at a slower pace.

Costs for services grew at a slower annual rate of 3.9 percent in May after a 4.3 percent rise in April. The slowdown was attributed to lower holiday expenses.

Data showed that food inflation softened to 6.8 percent from 7.1 percent on the back of reduced costs for food services.

Singapore's import prices declined on an annual basis on the back of easing global supply chain pressures and energy and food commodity prices.

Looking ahead, core inflation is expected to moderate further in the second half of this year as imported costs are reduced and the current tightness in the domestic labor market eases.

Domestically, unit labor costs are likely to increase in the near term. Businesses will continue passing through accumulated labor costs to consumers, though at a more moderate pace amid the slowdown in domestic economic activity.

For 2023 as a whole, headline and core inflation are projected to average 5.5-6.5 percent and 3.5-4.5 percent, respectively.

There are upside risks to the inflation outlook, including fresh shocks to global commodity prices and more persistent-than-expected tightness in the domestic labor market, the MAS said

