Turkey Trade Deficit Widens To $12.5 Bln

Turkey's foreign trade gap increased in May from the previous year as imports rose faster than exports, the Turkish Statistical Institute said on Friday.

The trade deficit widened to $12.5 billion in May from $10.7 billion a year ago. In April, the trade deficit was $8.7 billion.

Exports rose 14.4 percent annually in May, and imports surged 15.5 percent.

Excluding energy products and non-monetary gold, the foreign trade shortfall was $5.9 billion in May.

On a seasonally and calendar-adjusted basis, both exports and imports climbed by 1.3 percent and 9.0 percent, respectively.

Economic News

