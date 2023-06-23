Spain's GDP Expands More Than Estimated

Spain's grew more than initially estimated in the first quarter, the latest data from the statistical office INE showed Friday.

Gross domestic product, or GDP, advanced 0.6 percent from the previous quarter, when the economy expanded 0.5 percent. That was just above the 0.5 percent increase in the flash data published on April 28.

Further, the Spanish economy expanded for the fourth consecutive quarter.

On the expenditure side, gross capital formation rose 1.8 percent, while final consumption, including private and government expenditure, fell 1.4 percent in total. Both exports and imports climbed by 5.7 percent and 2.6 percent, respectively.

On a yearly basis, GDP growth quickened to 4.2 percent in the first quarter from 3.1 percent in the final quarter of 2022. In the initial report, the rate of growth for the March quarter was 3.8 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.