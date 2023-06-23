Malaysia Inflation Eases To 1-Year Low

Malaysia's consumer price inflation eased further in May to the lowest level in one year, largely due to a slowdown in transport costs, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Friday.

The consumer price index, or CPI, climbed 2.8 percent year-on-year in May, following April's 3.3 percent increase.

Further, this was the weakest inflation rate since May 2022, when prices had risen the same 2.8 percent.

Transport charges rose at a slower pace of 1.0 percent in May versus a 2.3 percent gain a month ago.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages alone grew by 5.9 percent annually in May, though the price growth eased from 6.3 percent in April.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.2 percent from April, when they edged up by 0.1 percent.

Data also showed that core inflation stood at 3.5 percent in May, down slightly from 3.6 percent in the prior month.

