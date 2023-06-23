Taylor Swift Announces More International 'Eras Tour' Dates

Taylor Swift recently took to social media to announce more international dates for her "Eras Tour."
"EXCUSE ME HI I HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY," Swift wrote on Instagram. "I can't wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates!"
Swift had earlier confirmed while announcing the Latin American leg of shows that the "Eras Tour" would be going global. "LOTS more international dates to come soon, promise!" she wrote at the time.
According to the latest announcement, Swift and Sabrina Carpenter will be traveling across Asia, Europe and Australia in 2024 after concluding the U.S. and Latin American legs of the trek later this year.
The new schedule will see the star resuming her "Eras Tour" after a two-month break, with a new set of 38 dates beginning in February.
After a few shows at the Tokyo Dome, Swift will head to several cities across Europe, including Paris, Madrid and Amsterdam. In the U.K., there will be shows in Liverpool, Cardiff and London.
Taylor Swift's international Eras Tour additional dates:
Feb. 7, 2024: Tokyo, Japan Tokyo Dome
Feb. 8, 2024: Tokyo, Japan Tokyo Dome
Feb. 9, 2024: Tokyo, Japan Tokyo Dome
Feb. 10, 2024: Tokyo, Japan Tokyo Dome
Feb. 16, 2024: Melbourne, Australia MCG
Feb. 17, 2024: Melbourne, Australia MCG
Feb. 23, 2023: Sydney, Australia Accor Stadium
Feb. 24, 2024: Sydney, Australia Accor Stadium
Feb. 25, 2024: Sydney, Australia Accor Stadium
March 2, 2024: Singapore National Stadium
March 3, 2024: Singapore National Stadiu
March 4, 2024: Singapore National Stadium
May 9, 2024: Paris, France Paris La Defense Arena
May 10, 2024: Paris, France Paris La Defense Arena
May 17, 2024: Stockholm, Sweden Friends Arena
May 24, 2024: Lisbon, Portugal Estadio Da Luz
May 30, 2024: Madrid, Spain Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
June 7, 2024: Edinburgh, United Kingdom BT Murrayfield Stadium
June 8, 2024: Edinburgh, United Kingdom BT Murrayfield Stadium
June 14, 2024: Liverpool, United Kingdom Anfield Stadium
June 15, 2024: Liverpool, United Kingdom Anfield Stadium
June 18, 2024: Cardiff, United Kingdom Principality Stadium
June 21, 2024: London, United Kingdom Wembley Stadium
June 22, 2024: London, United Kingdom Wembley Stadium
June 28, 2024: Dublin, Ireland Aviva Stadium
June 29, 2024: Dublin, Ireland Aviva Stadium
July 5, 2024: Amsterdam, Netherlands Johan Cruijff Arena
July 6, 2024: Amsterdam, Netherlands Johan Cruijff Arena
July 9, 2024: Zurich, Switzerland Stadion Letzigrund Zurich
July 13, 2024: Milan, Italy San Siro Stadium
July 18, 2024: Gelsenkirchen, Germany Veltins Arena
July 23, 2024: Hamburg, Germany Volksparkstadion
July 27, 2024: Munich, Germany Olympiastadion
Aug. 2, 2024: Warsaw Poland PGE Narodowy
Aug. 9, 2024: Vienna, Austria Ernst-Happel-Stadion
Aug. 16, 2024: London, United Kingdom Wembley Stadium
Aug. 17, 2024: London, United Kingdom Wembley Stadium
