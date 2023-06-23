Taylor Swift Announces More International 'Eras Tour' Dates

Taylor Swift recently took to social media to announce more international dates for her "Eras Tour."

"EXCUSE ME HI I HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY," Swift wrote on Instagram. "I can't wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates!"

Swift had earlier confirmed while announcing the Latin American leg of shows that the "Eras Tour" would be going global. "LOTS more international dates to come soon, promise!" she wrote at the time.

According to the latest announcement, Swift and Sabrina Carpenter will be traveling across Asia, Europe and Australia in 2024 after concluding the U.S. and Latin American legs of the trek later this year.

The new schedule will see the star resuming her "Eras Tour" after a two-month break, with a new set of 38 dates beginning in February.

After a few shows at the Tokyo Dome, Swift will head to several cities across Europe, including Paris, Madrid and Amsterdam. In the U.K., there will be shows in Liverpool, Cardiff and London.

Taylor Swift's international Eras Tour additional dates:

Feb. 7, 2024: Tokyo, Japan Tokyo Dome

Feb. 8, 2024: Tokyo, Japan Tokyo Dome

Feb. 9, 2024: Tokyo, Japan Tokyo Dome

Feb. 10, 2024: Tokyo, Japan Tokyo Dome

Feb. 16, 2024: Melbourne, Australia MCG

Feb. 17, 2024: Melbourne, Australia MCG

Feb. 23, 2023: Sydney, Australia Accor Stadium

Feb. 24, 2024: Sydney, Australia Accor Stadium

Feb. 25, 2024: Sydney, Australia Accor Stadium

March 2, 2024: Singapore National Stadium

March 3, 2024: Singapore National Stadiu

March 4, 2024: Singapore National Stadium

May 9, 2024: Paris, France Paris La Defense Arena

May 10, 2024: Paris, France Paris La Defense Arena

May 17, 2024: Stockholm, Sweden Friends Arena

May 24, 2024: Lisbon, Portugal Estadio Da Luz

May 30, 2024: Madrid, Spain Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

June 7, 2024: Edinburgh, United Kingdom BT Murrayfield Stadium

June 8, 2024: Edinburgh, United Kingdom BT Murrayfield Stadium

June 14, 2024: Liverpool, United Kingdom Anfield Stadium

June 15, 2024: Liverpool, United Kingdom Anfield Stadium

June 18, 2024: Cardiff, United Kingdom Principality Stadium

June 21, 2024: London, United Kingdom Wembley Stadium

June 22, 2024: London, United Kingdom Wembley Stadium

June 28, 2024: Dublin, Ireland Aviva Stadium

June 29, 2024: Dublin, Ireland Aviva Stadium

July 5, 2024: Amsterdam, Netherlands Johan Cruijff Arena

July 6, 2024: Amsterdam, Netherlands Johan Cruijff Arena

July 9, 2024: Zurich, Switzerland Stadion Letzigrund Zurich

July 13, 2024: Milan, Italy San Siro Stadium

July 18, 2024: Gelsenkirchen, Germany Veltins Arena

July 23, 2024: Hamburg, Germany Volksparkstadion

July 27, 2024: Munich, Germany Olympiastadion

Aug. 2, 2024: Warsaw Poland PGE Narodowy

Aug. 9, 2024: Vienna, Austria Ernst-Happel-Stadion

Aug. 16, 2024: London, United Kingdom Wembley Stadium

Aug. 17, 2024: London, United Kingdom Wembley Stadium

