Circle And Sequoia Among Top Depositors At Collapsed SVB

Stablecoin issuer Circle and venture capital firm Sequoia Capital were reportedly identified as some of the top 10 depositors at the now-collapsed Silicon Valley Bank in March.

Documents provided by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or FDIC revealed that Circle, Sequoia, and other entities held deposits worth billions of dollars, as reported by Bloomberg on June 23.

This disclosure comes after the Federal Reserve's announcement that it would collaborate with the FDIC to reimburse insured and uninsured depositors affected by the SVB collapse, going beyond the typical FDIC insurance limit of $250,000 per depositor.

Circle reportedly held approximately $3.3 billion in deposits, while Sequoia Capital had approximately $1 billion deposited. Other major depositors included Silicon Valley Bank itself, SVB Financial Group, Altos Labs (a biotechnology research firm), and Kanzhun Limited (a China-based company behind a prominent online recruitment platform).

The collapse of SVB, followed by the subsequent failures of Signature Bank and First Republic Bank, has drawn attention to how regulators in the United States handle deposit insurance. While the Federal Reserve, FDIC, and Treasury Department claimed that covering SVB and Signature deposits exceeding $250,000 was due to a "systemic risk exception," discussions have reportedly taken place regarding the possibility of raising the insurance limit.

The SVB failure in March had immediate repercussions for Circle, with the firm confirming its exposure to the bank amounting to roughly $3.3 billion. Consequently, Circle's stablecoin, USD Coin (USDC), briefly lost its peg to the U.S. dollar. In a recent development, Circle announced plans to launch a native version of USDC on the Arbitrum network in June, expanding its stablecoin offerings.

The collapse of SVB and the involvement of notable entities like Circle and Sequoia Capital highlight the challenges faced by regulators in the United States concerning deposit insurance. The aftermath of the SVB failure has spurred discussions on potential reforms to insurance coverage, as stakeholders seek to address systemic risks in the financial sector.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News