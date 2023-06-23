SEC Agrees To Postpone $30 Mln Fine Payment From Bankrupt Crypto Lender BlockFi

The US Securities and Exchange Commission has reached an agreement to defer the payment of a $30 million fine from bankrupt crypto lender BlockFi until creditors are fully compensated.

This amount represents the outstanding balance of a $50 million settlement reached with the regulator in February 2022.

Court filings on June 22 revealed that the SEC has decided to forgo the owed amount by BlockFi in order to expedite the distribution of funds to investors and ensure that all other eligible claims are fully satisfied. The document stated, "The Commission has agreed to forego participating in any distributions under the Plan or requiring any cash reserve in connection with such distributions."

In February 2022, the SEC initiated legal actions against BlockFi for its failure to register its high-yield interest accounts as securities. As part of the settlement, BlockFi consented to pay $50 million to the regulator and an additional $50 million to 32 U.S. states that had filed similar complaints.

According to court documents, the SEC ranked among the top creditors of BlockFi alongside West Realm Shires Services Inc. BlockFi filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in late November following concerns about its financial stability prompted by the FTX crisis. At the time of the bankruptcy filing, BlockFi reported liquidity of $256.9 million.

On May 11, a federal judge granted BlockFi the authority to return $297 million to customers who held deposits in its Wallet program. However, this refund did not apply to users of BlockFi Interest Accounts (BIA) that were utilized in the lending and are considered part of the bankruptcy estates. The total value held in BIA accounts exceeds $375 million.

Furthermore, BlockFi will reimburse more than $100,000 to California customers who continued loan repayments even after the company suspended trading on November 10 last year. An investigation conducted by California's Department of Financial Protection and Innovation revealed that at least 111 borrowers in the state made approximately $103,471 in loan repayments following the bankruptcy filing.

The agreement between the SEC and BlockFi highlights the complexities surrounding the regulatory oversight of the crypto lending industry. By deferring the fine payment, the SEC aims to prioritize the fair distribution of funds to creditors and ensure the resolution of other financial obligations within the bankruptcy proceedings.

