Taiwan Industrial Production Falls Further, Retail Sales Growth Accelerates

Taiwan's industrial production continued to decrease sharply in May, mostly driven by a plunge in manufacturing output, preliminary data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Monday.

Separate official data showed that retail sales expanded at the fastest rate in ten months in May.

Industrial production fell 15.73 percent year-on-year in May, slower than the 20.62 percent slump in the previous month. Production has been falling since June last year.

Among the main sectors, manufacturing output declined the most, by 16.42 percent annually in May, and that of electricity and gas supply segment with a 2.03 percent fall.

On the other hand, mining and quarrying output grew at an accelerated pace of 6.48 percent in May compared to last year.

On a month-on-month basis, industrial production recovered a seasonally adjusted 3.02 percent from April, when it dropped by 4.82 percent.

Another report from the statistical office showed that retail sales advanced 16.6 percent annually in May, much faster than the 7.50 percent gain in the prior month.

Further, this was the strongest rate of growth since July last year, when sales had risen 18.03 percent.

Sales of textiles and clothing in specialized stores jumped by 46.0 percent yearly in May versus a 29.3 percent gain in March.

Data showed that sales of food, beverages, and tobacco in specialized stores logged an annual growth of 7.3 percent.

