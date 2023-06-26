Wall Street Poised To Open In Negative Territory

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly lower.



Asian shares finished in negative, while European shares are trading mostly up.



The latest U.S. economic data might get special attention today and investors are looking for additional clues about the outlook for interest rates.

As of 7.35 am ET, the Dow futures were at 0.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 4.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were down 27.00 points.

The U.S. major averages all finished Friday firmly in negative territory. The Nasdaq slumped 138.09 points or 1.0 percent to 13,492.52, the S&P 500 slid 33.56 points or 0.8 percent to 4,348.44 and the Dow fell 219.28 points or 0.7 percent to 33,727.43.

On the economic front, the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Survey reports for June will be published at 10.30 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 26.5, while it was down 29.1 in the prior month.

Six-month Treasury bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Two-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Monday. Chinese and Hong Kong stocks fell today.

China's Shanghai Composite index tumbled 1.48 percent to 3,150.62.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index settled 0.51 percent lower at 18,794.13.

Japanese shares ended lower for a third consecutive session. The Nikkei average fluctuated before closing 0.25 percent lower at 32,698.81. The broader Topix index edged down 0.20 percent to close at 2,260.17.

Australian stocks ended in the red. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 0.29 percent to 7,078.70, extending losses to a fourth consecutive session. The broader All Ordinaries index finished 0.30 percent lower at 7,264.10.

European shares are trading mostly higher. CAC 40 of France is progressing 15.13 points or 0.21 percent. DAX of Germany is sliding 25.79 points or 0.16 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 1.20 points or 0.02 percent. The Swiss Market Index is down 43.73 points or 0.39 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 0.092 percent.

