Doja Cat Announces First Headlining North American Arena Tour

Doja Cat has announced that she will embark on her first headlining North American arena tour this fall.
The 24-date "The Scarlet Tour," produced by Live Nation, kicks off on October 31 in San Francisco, California, hitting major markets in the U.S. and Canada before wrapping up on December 13 in Chicago, Illinois.
Special guests Ice Spice and Doechii will join the tour across select dates.
Tickets can be bought using advance registration to ensure more tickets get into the hands of fans directly by helping to filter out bots and scalpers from the ticket purchase process.
Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to the presales starting June 28. A limited number of tickets will be available during a general on sale starting June 30 at 10 AM local time at Ticketmaster.com while supplies last.
The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages.
Last week, Doja released her new track "Attention" via Kemosabe Records/RCA Records to mass critical acclaim.
Tour Dates:
Tue Oct 31 San Francisco, CA Chase Center
Thu Nov 02 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena
Fri Nov 03 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
Sun Nov 05 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena
Mon Nov 06 Anaheim, CA Honda Center
Wed Nov 08 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center
Fri Nov 10 Denver, CO Ball Arena
Mon Nov 13 Austin, TX Moody Center
Wed Nov 15 Houston, TX Toyota Center
Thu Nov 16 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center *
Sun Nov 19 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
Tue Nov 21 Miami, FL Kaseya Center
Fri Nov 24 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
Sun Nov 26 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
Mon Nov 27 Washington, DC Capital One Arena
Wed Nov 29 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
Thu Nov 30 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
Sat Dec 02 Boston, MA TD Garden
Mon Dec 04 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena
Thu Dec 07 Minneapolis, MN Target Center
Fri Dec 08 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center
Sun Dec 10 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
Mon Dec 11 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
Wed Dec 13 Chicago, IL United Center
