Doja Cat Announces First Headlining North American Arena Tour

Doja Cat has announced that she will embark on her first headlining North American arena tour this fall.

The 24-date "The Scarlet Tour," produced by Live Nation, kicks off on October 31 in San Francisco, California, hitting major in the U.S. and Canada before wrapping up on December 13 in Chicago, Illinois.

Special guests Ice Spice and Doechii will join the tour across select dates.

Tickets can be bought using advance registration to ensure more tickets get into the hands of fans directly by helping to filter out bots and scalpers from the ticket purchase process.

Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to the presales starting June 28. A limited number of tickets will be available during a general on sale starting June 30 at 10 AM local time at Ticketmaster.com while supplies last.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages.

Last week, Doja released her new track "Attention" via Kemosabe Records/RCA Records to mass critical acclaim.

Tour Dates:

Tue Oct 31 San Francisco, CA Chase Center

Thu Nov 02 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena

Fri Nov 03 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

Sun Nov 05 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena

Mon Nov 06 Anaheim, CA Honda Center

Wed Nov 08 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center

Fri Nov 10 Denver, CO Ball Arena

Mon Nov 13 Austin, TX Moody Center

Wed Nov 15 Houston, TX Toyota Center

Thu Nov 16 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center *

Sun Nov 19 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

Tue Nov 21 Miami, FL Kaseya Center

Fri Nov 24 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

Sun Nov 26 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

Mon Nov 27 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

Wed Nov 29 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

Thu Nov 30 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

Sat Dec 02 Boston, MA TD Garden

Mon Dec 04 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

Thu Dec 07 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

Fri Dec 08 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center

Sun Dec 10 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

Mon Dec 11 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

Wed Dec 13 Chicago, IL United Center

