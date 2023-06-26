Tim McGraw Announces New Album 'Standing Room Only,' Shares 'Hey Whiskey'

Country superstar Tim McGraw will release his highly-anticipated new album Standing Room Only on August 25 via Big Machine Records.

While announcing the album, the three-time Grammy Award winning artist also shared a new song from the record, "Hey Whiskey."

Standing Room Only will feature 13 brand new tracks produced by McGraw and his producing partner Byron Gallimore.

The album can be pre-saved at https://tim-mcgraw.lnk.to/SROAlbumPR. In tandem with the pre-save going live Friday, fans can purchase a collectors bundle with their vinyl or CD, featuring a new t-shirt, collectible trading card and poster. For all details and tiers, visit store.timmcgraw.com.

"As an artist, I always want to dig deeper and get better every time I make a new record - it's a big part of what drives me, and I really believe this is one of the best projects we've made. I've been working on this album since 2020, and this collection of songs are some of the most emotional, thought-provoking, and life-affirming music I've ever recorded," McGraw said. "I'm excited to have 'Hey Whiskey' out so fans can start hearing more of what we're working on - and maybe even more before August…"

"Hey Whiskey follows" the album's first single and title track "Standing Room Only" - released in March - which is quickly climbing the charts.

Standing Room Only Track List:

"Hold On To It" (Written by Ryan Larkins, Seth Mosley, Jimmy Yeary)

"Standing Room Only" (Written by Tommy Cecil, Patrick Murphy, Craig Wiseman)

"Paper Umbrellas" (Written by Monty Criswell, Drake Milligan)

"Remember Me Well" (Written by Heather Morgan, Jimmy Robbins)

"Hey Whiskey" (Written by Brad Hutsell, Joel Hutsell, Brad Warren, Brett Warren)

"Her" (Written by Jason Gantt, Tim Nichols, Jimmy Yeary)

"Fool Me Again" (Written by Kameron Marlowe, Brad Warren, Brett Warren, Rob Williford)

"Small Town King" (Written by Jaren Johnston, Jenn Schott, Jeremy Stover)

"Beautiful Hurricane" (Written by Mike Lane, Tony Lane)

"Cowboy Junkie" (Written by Bill Luther, Lance Miller, Justin Weaver)

"Nashville CA/L.A. Tennessee (Featuring Lori McKenna)" (Written by Tim McGraw, Lori McKenna, Bob Minner)

"Some Songs Change Your World" (Written by Mark Irwin, Josh Kear, Lance Miller)

"Letter From Heaven" (Written by Chase McGill, Lori McKenna, Parker Welling)

(Photo: David Needleman)

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News