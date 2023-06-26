Czech Economic Sentiment At 6-Month Low

The Czech economic confidence index decreased in June to the lowest level in six months, survey results from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Monday.

The economic sentiment dropped to 90.3 in June from 94.1 in the previous month.

Moreover, this was the lowest score since December last year, when it was 89.7.

The confidence index also weakened to 91.0 in June from 95.2 in the previous month.

The industrial sentiment index came in at 85.2 in June, down notably from 91.8 in the preceding month.

Meanwhile, the measure of confidence in construction strengthened to 103.2 from 101.4.

Data showed that the consumer confidence index fell to 86.8 in June from 88.5 a month ago.

In June, consumers are significantly more concerned about the deterioration of the overall , the agency said.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.