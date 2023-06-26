British National Sentenced To 5 Years In Prison For Involvement In High-Profile Twitter Hack

A British national has been handed a five-year prison sentence for his role in a Twitter hack that targeted the accounts of prominent U.S. politicians and businessmen. Joseph James O'Connor, known online as "PlugwalkJoe," was charged with several offenses, including stealing cryptocurrency and cyberstalking victims.

O'Connor pleaded guilty in May in New York to various online schemes, including the Twitter hack, which involved impersonating former U.S. President Barack Obama, President Joe Biden, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, billionaire investor Warren Buffett, and others. The compromised accounts were used to promote a Bitcoin scheme, according to Bloomberg.

Following his extradition from Spain in April, the 24-year-old Brit expressed remorse for his actions during the sentencing hearing in Manhattan. O'Connor apologized to the victims of his crimes, admitting that he had engaged in stupid and shameful behavior. He vowed never to break the law again and expressed his desire to live a meaningful life, contrasting it with the isolated and empty existence he had led.

Considering O'Connor's relatively young age and autism, U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff sentenced him to five years in prison, less than the seven-year term sought by prosecutors. The judge also took into account the 23 months O'Connor had already served prior to the sentencing.

In addition to the Twitter hack, O'Connor admitted to stealing over $794,000 from a crypto company based in Manhattan. He achieved this by employing SIM-swapping techniques to target the company's executives. O'Connor agreed to forfeit the stolen amount as part of his guilty plea.

Manhattan U.S. Attorney Damian Williams emphasized the malicious nature of O'Connor's actions, citing his involvement in conducting complex SIM swap attacks, hacking social media accounts, and cyberstalking victims. One of the incidents involved "swatting," where O'Connor falsely reported a 16-year-old girl was planning a shooting, leading to police intervention. He also made threatening messages to her family and sent similar threats to a high school, restaurant, and sheriff's department.

The sentencing serves as a reminder of the consequences faced by those who misuse their technological skills for malicious purposes. It highlights the need for continued vigilance and the implementation of robust security measures to protect individuals and organizations from cybercrime.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News