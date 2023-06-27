European Economic News Preview: Italy Consumer Sentiment Data Due

Consumer and sentiment survey data from Italy is due on Tuesday, headlining a very light day for the European economic news.

At 1.00 am ET, consumer confidence and business sentiment survey results are due from Finland.

At 2.00 am ET, Statistics Sweden is scheduled to issue producer prices and foreign trade figures. Producer price inflation is seen falling 2.9 percent on a yearly basis in May, reversing a 1.3 percent gain in April.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat publishes business and consumer sentiment survey results. The business confidence index is forecast to fall to 101.0 in June from 101.4 in May. The consumer sentiment index is seen at 105.5 versus 105.1 in the previous month.

Economic News

