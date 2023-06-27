Italy Consumer Confidence At 16-Month High; Business Confidence Falls

Italy's consumer confidence strengthened in June to its strongest level in nearly one-and-a-half years, survey results from the statistical office Istat showed on Tuesday.

The consumer sentiment index rose to 108.6 in June from 105.1 in the previous month. Economists had expected the index to increase to 105.5.

This was the highest reading since February 2022, when it was 112.4.

Among components, the economic sentiment of consumers improved the most in June, rising to 127.6 from 119.8 in April.

The index measuring the current climate climbed from 100.0 to 102.0, and that for future situations rose to 118.4 from 112.6.

Data also showed that the composite confidence index dropped to a six-month low of 108.3 in June from 108.6 in the prior month.

The index measuring sentiment among manufacturers worsened to 100.3 from 101.2. The expected reading was 101.0. Both expectations for production and assessments on order books showed a falling trend.

The morale of the retail trade and market services weakened in June, while construction sentiment improved.

