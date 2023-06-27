Taiwan Jobless Rate Drops In May

Taiwan's unemployment dropped slightly in May, the Directorate General of Budget Accounting & Statistics reported Tuesday.

The unemployment rate fell to a seasonally adjusted 3.50 percent from 3.56 percent a month ago. In the same period last year, the rate was 3.72 percent.

On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate was 3.46 percent compared to 3.50 percent in the previous month. Unemployment decreased by 5,000 on month to 412,000.

At the same time, total employment increased 1,000 from the previous month to 11.51 million. From the previous year, employment grew 136,000 in May.

