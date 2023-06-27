Treasuries Give Back Ground Following Upbeat U.S. Economic Data

Treasuries moved to the downside during trading on Tuesday, giving back ground after moving higher over the two previous sessions.

Bond prices came under pressure in morning trading and remained firmly negative throughout the afternoon. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, climbed 4.9 basis points to 3.768 percent.

The pullback by treasuries came as traders moved money out of safe havens like bonds and into riskier assets like stocks following the release of a batch of upbeat U.S. economic data.

The Commerce Department released a report showing an unexpected surge in new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods in the month of May.

The report said durable goods orders shot up by 1.7 percent in May after jumping by an upwardly revised 1.2 percent in April.

Economists had expected durable goods orders to slump by 1.0 percent compared to the 1.1 percent advance that had been reported for the previous month.

Excluding a surge in orders for transportation equipment, durable goods orders climbed by 0.6 percent in May after falling by a revised 0.6 percent in April.

Ex-transportation orders were expected to edge down by 0.1 percent compared to the 0.2 percent dip that had been reported for the previous month.

A separate Commerce Department unexpectedly showed a sharp increase in new home sales in the U.S. in the month of May.

The report said new home sales soared 12.2 percent to an annual rate of 763,000 in May after surging 3.5 percent to a revised rate of 680,000 in April.

Economists had expected new home sales to slump 1.2 percent to an annual rate of 675,000 from the 683,000 originally reported for the previous month.

With the unexpected spike, new home sales reached their highest level since hitting a rate of 773,000 in February 2022.

Another report released by the Conference Board showed a significant improvement in U.S. consumer confidence in the month of June.

The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index jumped to 109.7 in June from a revised 102.5 in May. Economists had expected the index to rise to 103.7 from the 102.3 originally reported for the previous month.

Later in the week, the Commerce Department is due to release its report on personal income and spending in the month of May, which includes a reading on inflation said to be preferred by the Federal Reserve.

The consumer price inflation data could significantly impact opinions regarding whether the Fed will follow through on its forecast interest rate hikes.

Trading on Wednesday may be impacted by reaction to remarks by Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who is due to participate in a panel discussion at the European Central Bank Forum on Central Banking 2023 in Sintra, Portugal.

