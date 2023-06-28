Italy Inflation Eases To 6.4%, Lowest In 14 Months

Italy's consumer price inflation moderated more-than-expected in June to the lowest level in more than a year, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index, or CPI, rose 6.4 percent year-over-year in June, slower than the 7.6 percent rise in May. Economists had forecast inflation to ease to 6.8 percent.

The slowdown in inflation was largely due to non-regulated energy products, with price growth easing to 8.4 percent from 20.3 percent in May.

The inflation was, to a lesser extent, impacted by a weaker rise in prices for processed food goods.

Meanwhile, prices of unprocessed food products showed an accelerated growth of 9.6 percent.

Excluding energy and fresh food, core inflation eased further to 5.6 percent from 6.0 percent.

Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, slowed to 6.7 percent in June from 8.0 percent in the previous month.

Month-on-month, consumer prices remained flat in June versus an expected increase of 0.1 percent. The outcome in HICP was a slight rise of 0.1 percent.

