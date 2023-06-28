Norway Retail Sales Rise; Household Consumption Rebounds

Norway's retail sales increased in May after falling slightly in the previous month, mainly as a result of strong demand for other household equipment and automotive fuel, preliminary data from Statistics Norway showed on Wednesday.

Separate official data revealed that household consumption rebounded strongly in May.

The volume of retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 1.2 percent month-on-month in May versus a 0.1 percent drop in the prior month.

Retail sales of other household equipment grew 4.2 percent over the month, and those of automotive fuel rose 3.0 percent. Meanwhile, sales of cultural and recreational goods fell 2.2 percent.

On a yearly basis, retail sales declined at a slower pace of 2.4 percent in May, following a 4.8 percent fall a month ago.

Separate official data showed that household spending grew 2.7 percent monthly in May versus a 3.1 percent fall in April. The strong rebound was mainly attributed to a 6.8 percent rise in vehicle and gasoline purchases.

