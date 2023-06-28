DoorDash Introduces Hourly Minimum Wage For Delivery Workers Ahead Of NYC Deadline

DoorDash, the popular food delivery platform, is launching a new feature on its app that allows delivery workers, known as Dashers, to earn money based on time in addition to per offer.

This move comes as New York City's minimum wage deadline for app-based restaurant delivery workers approaches next month. The new system guarantees Dashers an hourly minimum rate for the time spent on delivery, along with receiving 100 percent of tips. Before accepting an offer, workers can see the guaranteed hourly rate upfront.

Cody Aughney, DoorDash's head of Dasher logistics, stated that the introduction of this program aims to provide greater consistency for delivery workers. DoorDash's existing payment structure, which pays workers based on accepted orders, will remain in place alongside the new hourly earning option.

These updates come amidst increased scrutiny from both national and local government agencies targeting delivery companies. Starting from July 12, the NYC Department of Consumer and Worker Protection has established a minimum pay rate of at least $17.96 per hour, approximately $0.30 per minute, for app-based restaurant delivery workers, excluding tips. For apps that only compensate for pickup and drop-off time, the worker must earn a minimum of around $0.50 per minute of trip time, excluding tips.

In September 2022, the Federal Trade Commission expressed its commitment to protecting delivery workers from unfair practices. In its recent shareholder letter, DoorDash acknowledged that its work remains misunderstood and subject to misinformation. The company emphasized that work serves the purpose of helping individuals achieve financial goals and live fulfilling lives, and that Dashers' experiences should be considered when shaping future work policies.

DoorDash also announced additional updates, including Dash Along the Way, a feature enabling delivery workers to accept offers while en route to maximize their earnings potential. The company is introducing post-checkout tipping, allowing consumers to add or increase tips for up to 30 days after the delivery. Moreover, DoorDash will now accept online payments through the SNAP/EBT program.

These changes will be gradually implemented across the United States throughout the year. DoorDash's main competitor, Uber Eats, currently compensates delivery workers for every completed pickup and drop-off, in addition to a per-mile rate. In certain cities, Uber Eats workers may also receive a per-minute rate.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News