German Inflation Regains Momentum In June

After slowing to a 14-month low, Germany's consumer price inflation accelerated in June on higher services cost, flash data from Destatis revealed on Thursday.

Consumer prices increased 6.4 percent year-on-year in June, following a 6.1 percent rise in May. Prices were expected to gain 6.3 percent.

Excluding food and energy, core inflation advanced to 5.8 percent from 5.4 percent in the previous month.

Food prices posted an above-average growth of 13.7 percent in June. At the same time, energy prices grew 3.0 percent after rising 2.6 percent in May.

The development of service prices had the effect of driving up the inflation rate, Destatis said. Services cost registered an annual growth of 5.3 percent, faster than the 4.5 percent rise a month ago.

Flash EU-harmonized inflation rose to 6.8 percent in June from 6.3 percent in the previous month. The rate was slightly above economists' forecast of 6.7 percent.

The consumer price index moved up 0.3 percent on a monthly basis, reversing a 0.1 percent fall in May. Likewise, the harmonized index of consumer prices gained 0.4 percent, following May's 0.2 percent fall.

Economists had expected the CPI to climb 0.2 percent and the HICP to rise 0.3 percent in June. Final results for June are due on July 11.

ING economist Carsten Brzeski said the disinflationary trend is likely to gain stronger momentum and core inflation starts to drop after the summer.

"The ECB will not change its tightening stance until core inflation shows clear signs of a turning point and will continue hiking until then," the economist added.

Economic News

