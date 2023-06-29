Thames Water Faces Potential Nationalisation As Financial Struggles Intensify

The future of Thames Water, the UK's largest water company, hangs in the balance as ministers discuss the possibility of a temporary nationalisation due to its mounting debts.

The discussions came on the heels of the sudden departure of Thames Water's chief executive, Sarah Bentley, who was grappling with the company's legacy of under-investment and euros 14 billion in debt. Shareholders had committed to investing euros 500 million in the company, with an additional euros 1 billion contingent on certain conditions, but only the initial euros 500 million was paid in March, and the remaining amount is still outstanding.

Cathryn Ross, co-interim chief executive and former chief executive at regulator Ofwat, expressed the need for more equity investment, given the company's substantial loss. With growing pessimism surrounding Thames Water's prospects, the price of a 2026 bond sold by its parent company, Kemble Water Holdings, plummeted into distressed territory. Thames Water, however, stated that it is working closely with shareholders to inject more equity into the company and support its turnaround and investment plans. Although insolvency is not imminent, the situation remains precarious.

The state of the UK's water and sewage networks has become a prominent political concern, with increasing focus on pollution, leaks, and debates over whether privately-owned utilities prioritize dividends over infrastructure investment. The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs held emergency talks with industry regulator Ofwat to explore potential government-led solutions in the event that Thames Water fails to secure private financing. One option under consideration is placing the company into a special administration regime, which would effectively result in public ownership.

Ministers emphasized the importance of ensuring the survival of Thames Water as an entity. The company's ownership structure is complex, with multiple tiers regulated by Ofwat. Privatised in 1989 by Margaret Thatcher's government, Thames Water is currently owned by a consortium of private equity, pension, and infrastructure funds. The Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System holds the largest stake at 31%. Other investors include UK pension fund Universities Superannuation Scheme, Chinese and Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth funds, and infrastructure fund Aquila GP.

The mounting financial challenges faced by Thames Water and the wider water sector stem from rising inflation, including surging energy and chemical prices, as well as higher interest payments on their debts. Two-thirds of the UK water companies rated by S&P, the rating agency, have negative outlooks, indicating potential downgrades due to weakened financial resilience. Ofwat expressed concerns about the financial resilience of several water companies, including Thames Water, Yorkshire Water, SES Water, and Portsmouth Water. In 2021, Southern Water narrowly avoided bankruptcy through a private deal with Ofwat, allowing Australian infrastructure investor Macquarie to take control of the company.

