Twitter's New CEO Linda Yaccarino Takes Measures To Attract Advertisers

Linda Yaccarino, the newly appointed chief executive of Twitter, is implementing a series of initiatives to lure back advertisers who had abandoned the platform during Elon Musk's ownership. Yaccarino, the former head of advertising at NBCUniversal, plans to introduce a video ads service, attract more celebrities, and increase the company's headcount.

To entice advertisers, Yaccarino aims to launch full-screen, sound-on video ads that will be displayed to users scrolling through Twitter's short-video feed. Additionally, she intends to engage with media partners, publishers, and talent agencies in an effort to bring high-profile individuals, political figures, and content creators to the platform. The goal is to leverage content from renowned personalities to boost advertising sales and facilitate sponsorship and brand deals.

During a meeting with Twitter's global sales team, Yaccarino stressed the need to regain advertisers' trust through direct, in-person persuasion. She emphasized that Twitter would have to engage in "hand-to-hand combat" to win back big brands. Industry experts anticipate that Yaccarino will enhance the company's advertising products. However, concerns remain regarding content moderation, both for general users and for Elon Musk's posts.

Yaccarino's plans aim to attract more advertising revenue as Twitter seeks to reverse its fortunes following the decline experienced under Musk's ownership. The relaxed approach to content moderation, erratic posts, and unorthodox leadership style during Musk's tenure led to significant cuts in ad spending by major advertisers, resulting in a 50 percent decrease in Twitter's annual revenues of $5 billion.

Prior to the acquisition, Twitter faced criticism from advertisers and investors for its sluggish product innovation and weaker advertising offerings compared to competitors like Meta and TikTok. Twitter's renewed focus on video includes a new ad format, currently in the beta stage, as well as the introduction of longer-form and short-video capabilities.

Yaccarino, known for her industry relationships, emerged as a potential CEO candidate while negotiating a partnership between NBCUniversal and Twitter for Olympics content. She has also sought to repair relationships with other partners, such as resuming payments to Google Cloud and exploring broader partnerships with Google, Amazon, Salesforce, and IBM.

Yaccarino plans to address concerns about harmful content running alongside brand advertisements while maintaining Twitter's moderation-light approach. The company utilizes its to prevent marketing from appearing next to specific keywords or content from certain accounts but seeks additional measures to reassure advertisers.

While many brands see Yaccarino's appointment as positive for Twitter, skepticism remains about Musk's potential interference and the platform's ongoing issues with harmful content. The successful execution of Yaccarino's strategies within the next six to twelve months will be crucial to reversing Twitter's revenue decline.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News