Asian Shares Mixed Amid Weak Chinese Data

Asian stocks turned in another mixed performance on Friday amid weak Chinese data and expectations the Federal Reserve will likely keep interest rates higher for longer to bring the inflation rate down to the 2 percent target.

Chinese shares recovered from a muted start to finish notably higher after official data showed manufacturing activity in the country shrank for a third straight month in June, albeit at a slower pace.

The manufacturing PMI rose to 49.0 in June from 48.8 a month ago, matching expectations. The non-manufacturing sector continued to expand in June, with the corresponding index falling to 53.2 from 54.5 in the previous month.

China's Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.6 percent to 3,202.06 on hopes the government will roll out additional stimulus to shore up the weakening economic recovery.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index finished marginally lower at 18,916.43 and lost about 5 percent for the first half of the year.

Japanese shares ended in the red as the yen breached a psychologically important barrier on worries over potential intervention by Japanese authorities.

The U.S. dollar briefly rose to a seven-and-a-half-month high above the 145-yen line, prompting a warning from Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki.

Investors also reacted to data showing that inflation in Tokyo re-accelerated for the second time in three months in June.

The country's unemployment rate came in unchanged at 2.6 percent, as expected, while industrial output declined more than anticipated in May, marking the first contraction in four months, separate reports revealed.

The Nikkei 225 Index cut early losses to finish 0.1 percent lower at 33,189.04, while the broader Topix Index ended down 0.3 percent at 2,288.60.

Takashimaya jumped 7.7 percent. The department store operator raised its annual operating profit outlook after posting a 60 percent increase in first-quarter net profit.

Seoul stocks snapped a three-day losing streak after domestic data showed improvement in industrial output, private spending and facility investment.

The Kospi closed 0.6 percent higher at 2,564.28, reversing an early slide on the back of gains in the auto sector. Hyundai Motor rose about 1 percent and Hyundai Mobis rallied 2.9 percent.

Australian edged up slightly as stronger-than-expected May retail sales figures strengthened the case for another rate hike by the Reserve Bank at its meeting next week.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index inched up 0.1 percent to 7,203.30, while the broader All Ordinaries Index gained 0.2 percent to close at 7,401.50.

Bubs Australia plunged more than 8 percent before recovering to finish on a flat note after the dairy firm said it expects lower-than-expected revenue from its Chinese operations for the 2023 financial year.

Across the Tasman, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 Index climbed 0.9 percent to 11,916.47 after data showed improvement in both consumer and confidence.

U.S. stocks ended mostly higher overnight, with banks rallying after the Federal Reserve's annual bank stress tests showed that large banks are well positioned to weather a severe recession.

Meanwhile, U.S. GDP was revised up notably to a 2 percent annualized advance in the first quarter and the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week by the most in 20 months, pointing to continued strength in the world's largest .

The Dow climbed 0.8 percent and the S&P 500 gained half a percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite finished marginally lower.

