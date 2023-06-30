German Unemployment Rises In June

Germany's unemployment increased more than expected in June, data from the Federal Labor Agency showed on Friday.

The number of people out of work increased by 28,000 in June from May. This was bigger than the expected increase of 13,000.

The unemployment rate rose marginally to 5.7 percent in June from 5.6 percent in May. The rate was forecast to remain unchanged at 5.6 percent.

Elsewhere, labor force data from Destatis showed that the number of unemployed declined by 1,000 or 0.1 percent from the previous month to 1.31 million. The jobless rate was unchanged at seasonally adjusted 2.9 percent.

On an unadjusted basis, unemployment increased by 20,000 or 1.5 percent in May from the previous year. The unadjusted unemployment rate remained at 2.9 percent.

