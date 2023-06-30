UK Car Production Continues To Grow Strongly: SMMT

UK car production rose for the fourth successive month in May, as manufacturers defied the challenging economic backdrop to fulfill customer demand for the latest British-built models, both at home and overseas, data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, or SMMT, showed Friday.

Car production climbed 26.9 percent year-on-year to 79,046 units in May, driven largely by a 45.4 percent surge in domestic demand.

Further, this was the strongest figure for the month of May since 2019.

The export market also logged double-digit growth of 22.9 percent to 62,858 units in May.

The European Union remained by far the most important global market, taking 79.5 percent of all exports.

This trend reinforces the need for continued tariff-free trade between the UK and EU, especially in electrified vehicles, which will be hit by tougher rules of origin, due to come into force on January 1, 2024, unless the EU and UK can both agree to their postponement, the SMMT said.

The combined volumes of hybrid electric, plug-in hybrid, and battery electric vehicles in May increased 95.4 percent to 27,636 units, representing 35.0 percent of all cars produced that month.

"Another month of growth for UK car production is good news and a sign that, despite challenging economic conditions, the industry's foundations are strong," SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes said.

"But with weak GDP growth, high inflation and rising interest rates, it's crucial that UK car factories stay globally competitive."

