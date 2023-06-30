UK House Prices Fall Less Than Expected: Nationwide

UK house prices declined for the fifth straight month in June, though at a slower-than-expected pace, data published by Nationwide Building Society showed on Friday.

House prices posted an annual fall of 3.5 percent in June, almost in line with the 3.4 percent decline seen in May. Economists had expected a 4.0 percent decline for the month.

East Anglia was the weakest performing region, with prices down 4.7 percent over the year.

Data showed that all regions except Northern Ireland recorded annual price falls in the second quarter.

Compared to last quarter, all English regions saw a slowdown in annual change. London saw a 4.3 percent decline, while the surrounding Outer Metropolitan region fell by 2.9 percent.

On a monthly basis, house prices remained virtually stable in June, rising marginally by 0.1 percent versus a 0.1 percent decline in May.

The average price for a UK home now stands at GBP 262,239 in June, up from GBP 260,736 in the prior month. A year ago, it was GBP 271,613.

"Longer term interest rates, which underpin mortgage pricing, have increased sharply in recent months, in response to data indicating that underlying inflation in the UK is not moderating as fast as expected," Robert Gardner, Nationwide's Chief Economist, said.

"This has prompted investors to expect the Bank of England to increase its policy rate further and for it to remain higher for longer."

Gardner noted that a sharp rise in borrowing costs will likely reduce housing market activity in the near future.

