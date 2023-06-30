Futures See Further Upside As Consumer Price Growth Slows

The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a higher open on Friday, with stocks likely to add to the gains posted in the previous session.

The futures climbed more firmly into positive territory following the release of a Commerce Department report showing an unexpected slowdown in the annual rate of consumer price growth in the month of May.

The report said the annual rate of consumer price growth slowed to 3.8 percent in May from 4.3 percent in April. The slowdown surprised economists, who had expected growth to accelerate to 4.6 percent.

The annual rate of growth by core consumer prices, which exclude food and energy prices, also slowed to 4.6 percent in May from 4.7 percent in April. Economists had expected the pace of growth to be unchanged.

The readings on consumer price inflation, which are said to be preferred by the Federal Reserve, were included in the Commerce Department's report on personal income and spending.

Following the mixed performance seen during Wednesday's session, stocks once again turned in a relatively lackluster performance throughout much of the trading day on Thursday but managed to close mostly higher.

The Dow showed a notable advance, with the blue chip index climbing 269.76 points or 0.8 percent to 34,122.42 amid strong gains by financial giants JPMorgan (JPM) and Goldman Sachs (GS).

The S&P 500 also rose 19.58 points or 0.5 percent to 4,396.44, while the Nasdaq closed nearly unchanged, edging down 0.42 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 13,591.33.

The higher close on Wall Street partly reflected a positive reaction to the results of the Federal Reserve's annual bank stress test.

The Fed said the results demonstrate that large banks are well positioned to weather a severe recession and continue to lend to households and businesses even during a severe recession.

"All 23 banks tested remained above their minimum capital requirements during the hypothetical recession, despite total projected losses of $541 billion," the Fed said.

Meanwhile, traders were also reacting to another batch of largely upbeat U.S. economic data, which further eased recession worries but also renewed concerns about the outlook for interest rates

The Labor Department released a report showing an unexpected pullback by first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended June 24th.

The report said initial jobless claims fell to 239,000, a decrease of 26,000 from the previous week's revised level of 265,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 270,000 from the 264,000 originally reported for the previous week.

The upwardly revised figure for the previous week reflected the most jobless claims since the week ended October 23, 2021.

A separate report released by the Commerce Department showed the U.S. grew by much more than previously estimated in the first quarter of 2023.

The Commerce Department said gross domestic product jumped by 2.0 percent in the first quarter compared to the previously estimated 1.3 percent increase. Economists had expected the pace of GDP growth to be unrevised.

Oil service stocks moved sharply higher over the course of the session, driving the Philadelphia Oil Service Index up by 2.0 percent to its best closing level in nearly two months. The strength in the oil service sector came amid a continued increase by the price of crude oil.

Significant strength was also visible among steel stocks, as reflected by the 1.9 percent jump by the NYSE Arca Steel Index. The index also reached a two-month closing high.

Banking stocks also turned in a strong performance following the release of the stress test results, moving notably higher along with networking, brokerage and natural gas stocks.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are inching up $0.06 to $69.92 a barrel after rising $0.30 to $69.86 a barrel on Thursday. Meanwhile, after slipping $4.30 to $1,917.90 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are edging down $1 to $1,916.90 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 144.43 yen versus the 144.76 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.0886 compared to yesterday's $1.0865.

Asia

Asian stocks turned in another mixed performance on Friday amid weak Chinese data and expectations the Federal Reserve will likely keep interest rates higher for longer to bring the inflation rate down to the 2 percent target.

Chinese shares recovered from a muted start to finish notably higher after official data showed manufacturing activity in the country shrank for a third straight month in June, albeit at a slower pace.

The manufacturing PMI rose to 49.0 in June from 48.8 a month ago, matching expectations. The non-manufacturing sector continued to expand in June, with the corresponding index falling to 53.2 from 54.5 in the previous month.

China's Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.6 percent to 3,202.06 on hopes the government will roll out additional stimulus to shore up the weakening economic recovery.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index finished marginally lower at 18,916.43 and lost about 5 percent for the first half of the year.

Japanese shares ended in the red as the yen breached a psychologically important barrier on worries over potential intervention by Japanese authorities.

The U.S. dollar briefly rose to a seven-and-a-half-month high above the 145-yen line, prompting a warning from Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki.

Investors also reacted to data showing that inflation in Tokyo re-accelerated for the second time in three months in June.

The country's unemployment rate came in unchanged at 2.6 percent, as expected, while industrial output declined more than anticipated in May, marking the first contraction in four months, separate reports revealed.

The Nikkei 225 Index cut early losses to finish 0.1 percent lower at 33,189.04, while the broader Topix Index ended down 0.3 percent at 2,288.60.

Takashimaya jumped 7.7 percent. The department store operator raised its annual operating profit outlook after posting a 60 percent increase in first-quarter net profit.

Seoul stocks snapped a three-day losing streak after domestic data showed improvement in industrial output, private spending and facility investment.

The Kospi closed 0.6 percent higher at 2,564.28, reversing an early slide on the back of gains in the auto sector. Hyundai Motor rose about 1 percent and Hyundai Mobis rallied 2.9 percent.

Australian edged up slightly as stronger-than-expected May retail sales figures strengthened the case for another rate hike by the Reserve Bank at its meeting next week.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index inched up 0.1 percent to 7,203.30, while the broader All Ordinaries Index gained 0.2 percent to close at 7,401.50.

Bubs Australia plunged more than 8 percent before recovering to finish on a flat note after the dairy firm said it expects lower-than-expected revenue from its Chinese operations for the 2023 financial year.

Europe

European shares have moved notably higher on Friday, as positive inflation and labor market data helped ease concerns around the economy and interest rate hikes. Hopes of more policy stimulus from China also boosted sentiment.

Eurozone consumer inflation fell to 5.5 percent in June from 6.1 percent in May, according to preliminary data from the European Union's statistics agency Eurostat.

At the same time, the region's unemployment rate held steady at 6.5 percent in May, matching expectations.

German retail sales increased for the second straight month in May, while the county's unemployment increased more than expected in June, separate reports showed.

Elsewhere, British house prices fell by the most since 2009 in the 12 months to June, mortgage lender Nationwide said.

While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.8 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index are both up by 1.1 percent.

Barratt Developments has moved to the upside. The homebuilder has agreed to sell 604 homes to Citra Living Properties, a unit of Lloyds Banking Group plc, in a future sale agreement. The total cash consideration is 168.4 million pounds.

German sportswear maker Adidas and Puma have also jumped despite Nike forecasting first-quarter revenue below analyst expectations on Thursday.

Property firm LEG Immobilien SE has soared almost 4 percent after raising its outlook for 2023.

Meanwhile, Sodexo has fallen despite the French catering and food services group raising the full-year outlook for its voucher for the second time this year.

U.S. Economic Reports

The Commerce Department released a report on Friday showing personal income in U.S. increased in line with economist estimates in the month of May.

The report said personal income climbed by 0.4 percent in May after rising by a downwardly revised 0.3 percent in April.

Economists had expected personal income to advance by 0.4 percent, matching the growth originally reported for the previous month.

Meanwhile, the Commerce Department said personal spending inched up by 0.1 percent in May after climbing by a downwardly revised 0.6 percent in April.

Economists had expected personal spending to rise by 0.2 percent compared to the 0.8 percent jump originally reported for the previous month.

The personal income and spending report also includes readings on consumer price inflation that are said to be preferred by the Federal Reserve.

The annual rate of consumer price growth slowed to 3.8 percent in May from 4.3 percent in April. The slowdown surprised economists, who had expected growth to accelerate to 4.6 percent.

The report said the annual rate of growth by core consumer prices, which exclude food and energy prices, also slowed to 4.6 percent in May from 4.7 percent in April. Economists had expected the pace of growth to be unchanged.

At 9:45 am ET, MNI Indicators is scheduled to release its report on Chicago-area business activity in the month of June. The Chicago business barometer is expected to rise to 44.0 in June from 40.4 in May, although a reading below 50 would still indicate contraction.

The University of Michigan is due to release its revised reading on consumer sentiment in the month of June at 10 am ET. The consumer sentiment index for June is expected to be unrevised at 63.9, which was up from 59.2 in May.

Stocks In Focus

Shares of Nike (NKE) may see initial weakness after the athletic apparel giant reported weaker than expected fiscal fourth quarter earnings and provided disappointing revenue guidance.

Utility company Dominion Energy (D) may also move to the downside after lowering its second quarter operating earnings forecast.

On the other hand, shares of Carnival (CCL) are seeing notable pre-market strength after Jefferies upgraded its rating on the cruise operator to Buy from Hold.

