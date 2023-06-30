Brazil Unemployment Rate Falls As Expected

Brazil's unemployment rate decreased in the three months ended May, in line with expectations, figures from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics, or IBGE, showed on Friday.

The jobless rate dropped to 8.3 percent in the March-May period from 8.6 percent in the December-February period.

Further, this was the lowest rate for a quarter ended in May since 2015, when it also stood at 8.3 percent.

In the corresponding period last year, the unemployment rate was 9.8 percent.

The number of unemployed people was 8.9 million, which was 3.0 percent lower than compared to the quarter ended in February.

"It was the lower pressure on the labor market that caused the reduction in the unemployment rate," Adriana Beringuy, coordinator of Surveys by Household Sample, said.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.