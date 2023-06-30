U.S. Stocks Seeing Continued Strength After Early Rally

After moving sharply higher early in the session, stocks continue to turn in a strong performance in afternoon trading on Friday. The major averages have all moved to the upside, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading the advance.

In recent trading, the Dow and the S&P 500 have reached new highs for the session. The Nasdaq is up 210.45 points or 1.6 percent at 13,801.78, the S&P 500 is up 56.75 points or 1.3 percent at 4,453.19 and the Dow is up 302.82 points or 0.9 percent at 34,425.24.

The rally on Wall Street comes following the release of a Commerce Department report showing an unexpected slowdown in the annual rate of consumer price growth in the month of May.

The report said the annual rate of consumer price growth slowed to 3.8 percent in May from 4.3 percent in April. The slowdown surprised economists, who had expected growth to accelerate to 4.6 percent.

The annual rate of growth by core consumer prices, which exclude food and energy prices, also slowed to 4.6 percent in May from 4.7 percent in April. Economists had expected the pace of growth to be unchanged.

The readings on consumer price inflation, which are said to be preferred by the Federal Reserve, were included in the Commerce Department's report on personal income and spending.

While economists generally still expect the Fed to raise interest rates by another quarter point next month, the data has added to optimism the central bank will not follow through with additional rate hikes.

"US stocks are rallying after the Fed's favorite inflation gauge showed the disinflation process remains intact and the consumer is showing signs of weakness," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

He added, "If we saw a hot inflation report, Fed swaps might have been convinced that a second-rate hike by year end was likely."

Sector News

Oil service stocks have moved sharply higher over the course of the session, driving the Philadelphia Oil Service Index up by 2.2 percent to a two-month intraday high.

The rally by oil service stocks comes as the price of crude oil is moving higher for the third straight day, with crude for August delivery climbing $0.51 to $70.37 a barrel.

Computer hardware, semiconductor and software stocks are also seeing considerable strength, contributing to the surge by the tech-heavy Nasdaq.

Significant strength is also visible among airline stocks, as reflected by the 1.7 percent gain being posted by the NYSE Arca Airline Index. The index has reached its best intraday level in over a year.

Retail, gold and pharmaceutical stocks are also seeing notable strength on the day, moving higher along with most of the other major sectors.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock across the Asia-Pacific region turned in yet another mixed performance during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slipped by 0.1 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index climbed by 0.6 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets all showed strong moves to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index advanced by 0.8 percent, the French CAC 40 Index jumped by 1.2 percent and the German DAX Index surged by 1.3 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries are regaining ground after moving sharply lower in the previous session. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 4.3 basis points at 3.811 percent.

