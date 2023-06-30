Dylan Mulvaney Reveals Bud Light's Silence Amidst Bullying And Transphobia Backlash

Social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney recently came forward with her experience of being ghosted by Bud Light after a beer promotion exposed her to a wave of bullying and transphobia. In an emotional video shared on Instagram, Mulvaney expressed her vulnerability and explained why she had chosen to speak out despite her fears.

Mulvaney had enthusiastically accepted a brand promotion from Bud Light, a company she admired, and posted a sponsored video on her Instagram page. Little did she anticipate the months-long aftermath triggered by a Bud Light can featuring her likeness. The trans activist's involvement led to an onslaught of relentless bullying and transphobic attacks, far surpassing her expectations.

"I'm bringing it up because what transpired from that video was more bullying and transphobia than I could have ever imagined, and I should have made this video months ago, but I didn't," Mulvaney revealed. She confessed to feeling scared and burdened by personal guilt for the distress caused.

Over the past few months, Mulvaney described feeling terrified to leave her house and enduring public ridicule. She has experienced being followed and enduring an overwhelming sense of loneliness that she wouldn't wish upon anyone. Despite hoping for Bud Light to reach out, the company has remained unresponsive to her distress.

In a recent interview, Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth acknowledged that conversations surrounding Bud Light had shifted from beer to becoming divisive. He argued that Bud Light didn't belong in such contentious discussions. Throughout Pride Month, corporate brands, including Bud Light and Target, have faced conservative backlash for their marketing and merchandise celebrating the LGBTQ+ community.

These attacks come in the midst of a surge in bills targeting LGBTQ+ individuals, particularly transgender people, introduced by Republican lawmakers across various state legislatures. These bills aim to regulate areas such as bathroom usage, access to medical care, and participation in sports teams. Some conservative activists have explicitly aimed to make "pride" toxic for brands.

The LGBTQ+ community has vehemently criticized brands that have capitulated to conservative boycotts. Mulvaney expressed that Bud Light's failure to publicly support a transgender individual was even worse than not hiring one in the first place. She argued that such silence from a major brand grants customers permission to unleash their transphobia and hatred without consequence.

"It gives customers permission to be as transphobic and hateful as they want," Mulvaney emphasized. "And the hate doesn't end with me. It has serious and grave consequences for the rest of our community. And we're customers, too." Mulvaney made it clear that her intention was not to seek pity but to shed light on the fact that her privileged experience was far less severe than what other transgender individuals endure daily.

The incident involving Bud Light and Dylan Mulvaney highlights the challenges faced by transgender individuals in a society marked by discrimination and intolerance. The refusal of Bud Light to publicly stand up for a trans person not only disappoints Mulvaney but also raises concerns about the impact on the wider transgender community. As the conversation around social issues intensifies, big brands like Bud Light must deeply understand and appreciate the values and expectations of their customers.

